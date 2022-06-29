Tri-State track stars headed to Junior Olympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Competing in the Olympics is a goal for many athletes and for 10-year-old Marian Davis and 9-year-old Paris Jones, their Olympic journey is just beginning.

Both Davis and Jones are headed to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics Championship in several running events.

Not only will Davis get to return to the Junior Olympics for the second year in a row, but she also gets to do it with her friend and fellow teammate, Jones.

The two run with 40 West Elite Speed and have their own goals in mind, but winning is the top priority.

When asked what they enjoy about the competition, both gave different answers.

“That I get to beat people,” answers Davis.

“[I want to] work harder, follow my dreams and continue to listen to my coaches and trainers so I can get the speed I need,” says Jones.

They also have some advice for anyone that wants to push their own physical limits.

“Try and try to do your best,” says Jones, “Never give up, never say never because you can and just follow your dreams.”

Davis has similar words of advice.

“Stay believing in yourself and never give up on what your goal is,” says Davis, “Keep accomplishing it and keep dreaming.”

Going through some final drills at Accele-Rayshawn athletic training, these girls are excited to see how well they can do when all of their hard work pays off next month.

The competition begins on July 30 and goes through Aug. 7.

