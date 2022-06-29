Trial begins for Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The trial began Wednesday for a Hamilton man accused of pouring hot cooking oil on his cousin and her 18-month-old son.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 21 at Jayla Witt’s home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.

Michael Maloney is accused of breaking into Jayla’s home around 7:50 a.m. and burning her with the hot oil. Police say Jayla called 911 saying an intruder had poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping.

Jayla was still in a Dayton burn unit for at least two weeks. Her family had doubts she would ever be able to see again.

She appeared in court Monday heavily scarred.

James Witt, Jayla’s father, previously told FOX19 that Maloney acted because Jayla made him move out of her home where he had been staying.

“Jayla gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights because she’s got a soft heart like that,” James said. “When she asked him to leave, I’m sure that’s what’s made him mad, and that’s the reason he’s done this because she threw him out.”

The days Maloney was living with Jayla were a specific focus on the first day of trial. Jayla was also asked to recount the moments after the incident in great detail.

“I kind of, like, fell out of my bed to the side of my bed,” she said. “I kind of, like, rubbed my face and then I grabbed my son and I ran to the restroom and I sprayed water on us.”

Another focus Monday was an alleged deal between Maloney and Jayla to exchange Maloney’s food stamps for cash.

Maloney faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Video below is from shortly after the incident.

Mother undergoes surgery after being burned with oil by alleged home intruder

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.