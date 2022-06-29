Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trial begins for Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler

The man and woman are cousins, police say.
Trial begins for Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The trial began Wednesday for a Hamilton man accused of pouring hot cooking oil on his cousin and her 18-month-old son.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 21 at Jayla Witt’s home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.

Michael Maloney is accused of breaking into Jayla’s home around 7:50 a.m. and burning her with the hot oil. Police say Jayla called 911 saying an intruder had poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping.

Jayla was still in a Dayton burn unit for at least two weeks. Her family had doubts she would ever be able to see again.

She appeared in court Monday heavily scarred.

James Witt, Jayla’s father, previously told FOX19 that Maloney acted because Jayla made him move out of her home where he had been staying.

“Jayla gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights because she’s got a soft heart like that,” James said. “When she asked him to leave, I’m sure that’s what’s made him mad, and that’s the reason he’s done this because she threw him out.”

The days Maloney was living with Jayla were a specific focus on the first day of trial. Jayla was also asked to recount the moments after the incident in great detail.

“I kind of, like, fell out of my bed to the side of my bed,” she said. “I kind of, like, rubbed my face and then I grabbed my son and I ran to the restroom and I sprayed water on us.”

Another focus Monday was an alleged deal between Maloney and Jayla to exchange Maloney’s food stamps for cash.

Maloney faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Video below is from shortly after the incident.

Mother undergoes surgery after being burned with oil by alleged home intruder

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Seniors, caregivers celebrate annual National Day of Joy
Seniors, caregivers celebrate annual National Day of Joy
Brian Liming, 45, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for illegally obtaining a firearm.
Man who shot ODNR officer federally sentenced on separate charges
Students and parents protest at a meeting of the Forest Hills School Board one day after the...
Forest Hills parents, students, teachers sue district over resolution that ‘promotes racism’
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home