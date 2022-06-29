Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party

18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
18 year old shot hours after her birthday party(Latrice Kennon)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was taken to the hospital Friday night after family members say she was shot in the face leaving her own birthday party.

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Breanna Keys was celebrating her 18th birthday at a family member’s house. She and her boyfriend were leaving the party when they were both shot.

“A car came speeding down the street just letting off shots,” Keys’ cousin Tamertrius Burks said, adding that Keys got caught in the crossfire.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to her jaw and ear.

Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys has been recovering in the intensive care unit but has a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries ahead.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kennon said. “They need to put these guns down.”

Keys’ boyfriend was not critically injured in the shooting and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills see rise in demand
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives