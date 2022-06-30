Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Akron city officials cancel Rib, White & Blue Festival

(KKTV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city officials have cancelled the Rib, White & Blue Festival scheduled for July 1-4.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said “this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27.

Photo of Jayland Walker
Photo of Jayland Walker(Source: WOIO)

Akron police said they attempted to pull over Walker around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues, but Walker refused to stop and a chase began.

Officers said during the pursuit, a gun was fired from Walker’s vehicle.

Near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said Walker fled from the car on foot and ran into a nearby parking lot.

According to police, officers fired at Walker because they believed he ”posed a deadly threat to them.”

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and the Summit County Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Walker’s family, pastor and their attorney spoke to the media Thursday, demanding justice and accountability from the officers who were involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim
Nicole Jones was charged with child endangering.
Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
A SWAT situation that followed from a deadly shooting in the West End Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Latest News

FREE admission on Monday, July 4, to active and retired members of the military.
Military personnel get free admission to Cincinnati Zoo on Fourth of July
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Floyd Co. man facing murder charges appears in court
travel
Busy travel day at CVG
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
2 officers killed, 5 officers shot; man facing murder charges