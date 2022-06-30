Heat, humidity builds with holiday weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday morning will have clear skies with some river valley fog possible (though not as impressive as Wednesday). Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s before temperatures soar in the upper 80s and low 90s with continued sunshine. Humidity will remain low, but a tad higher than the previous days.

Thursday night into Friday morning will start with clear skies, though clouds will increase overnight with the slight chance of a shower mainly east of I-75 towards south-central Ohio or north-central Kentucky - though most places will stay dry.

Friday will have more humidity along with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the 90° for many spots to end the work week on a hot note. With the heat and humidity, pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, though this will not be widespread nor will it be enough to ruin outdoor plans.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the holiday weekend as humidity sticks around. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t cancel outdoor plans because of rain chances, but have an alternate plan if showers and storms develop in your vicinity - which you can track on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. When it isn’t raining, it will be steamy outside, so take it easy, drink plenty of water and don’t forget about your pets!

Humidity and storm chances will continue next week for the first full week of July - with summer stickies not going away anytime soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.