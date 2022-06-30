Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was fatally shot.

The victim was found shot at Poplar and Linn streets about midnight, police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not released.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is live at the scene with updates on air and all our digital platforms.

#BREAKING: Overnight homicide in Cincinnati under investigation right now.

LIVE UPDATES from the scene thru the morning on FOX19 NOW https://t.co/7zzmPmBkhI — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 30, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.