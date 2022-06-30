Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting

Contests
By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was fatally shot.

The victim was found shot at Poplar and Linn streets about midnight, police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not released.

