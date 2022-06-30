Contests
Indiana special session to address abortion in July

By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - In Indiana, the special session that will address abortion and tax refunds has been bumped back to July 25 to give lawmakers more time to take up the issue.

The session was originally scheduled for July 6.

Indiana Governor Holcomb said Thursday that the Supreme Court decided correctly on Roe v. Wade.

“The case before them should be sent back to the states,” Holcomb said. “I think we’re getting a lesson in federalism and in constitutional law.”

Right now, abortion is still legal in Indiana with limits. Surgical abortions are banned after 22 weeks, and minors need parental consent to get one.

Holcomb said his goal is to protect life.

“I have said I have a goal to protect life, and I hope we’re able to make progress on that,” Holcomb said. “The state of Indiana already does a good job on a number of fronts in that regard, but we can do more, and I think we should do more for expecting mothers.”

With lawmakers getting more time with this special session, the governor said that he hopes they’ll watch what decisions other states make as this plays out in state houses across the country.

“I’m very pleased that the general assembly has carved out enough time to do just that, a committee process, to where all sides on this, certainly in my lifetime, is the most divisive issue that we’ll grapple with,” Holcomb said.

The governor also said while he knows there will be loud voices on both sides of the issue, to actually get a message across, he said there must be respect.

“It cuts almost right down the middle, and people are deeply convicted and passionate,” Holcomb said. “We’re not going to get there through violence or threats or just yelling at one another, on something that’s so controversial, far reaching, and historic as this issue.”

