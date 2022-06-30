Man who pleaded guilty in 2006 Miami University rape case to be sentenced

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who pleaded guilty in the 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student will be sentenced on Thursday.

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to charges of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and gun specifications, the prosecutor’s office says.

Ailes was arrested in Connersville, Ind., in December of 2021.

DNA and forensic genealogy connected Ailes with the rape investigation of a Miami University student that had went unsolved for 16 years.

