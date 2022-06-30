Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak passenger train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Interest in vasectomies has increased