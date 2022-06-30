Ohio man sent to prison for threatening to kill patient who was seeking abortion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man was sentenced on federal charges for making a bomb threat against a reproductive health services facility.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio also said that Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime made threats against a patient, who he identified as his girlfriend, and against the Columbus-area Your Choice Healthcare clinic because he believed she was seeking an abortion.

The federal judge sentenced the 26-year-old this week to one year and one day in prison for transmitting a threat in interstate communications and for violating a federal policy to threaten the use of force at a reproductive health services facility.

Investigators said Brime made multiple calls in April 2021 to the clinic, saying in his second attempt that his “organization will be bringing a bomb” to the clinic.

Brime was angry because he believed the clinic was “wanting to kill his baby,” an FBI investigator reported.

“Threatening the life of anyone who seeks any type of health service is a heinous act that should not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said. “People must handle their disagreements to positions that are contrary to theirs in a more civil way than using the threat of force or any kind of intimidation.”

