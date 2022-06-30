Contests
OSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Adams County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Adams County.

The crash happened on June 30 around 12:50 a.m., on Kirkpatrick Road near Eckmansville Road in Wayne Township.

According to the OSP, preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle operated by 51-year-old Steven Sizemore was traveling eastbound on Kirkpatrick Road. Sizemore failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck the concrete edge of a landscaped area.

The motorcycle again overturned and struck a phone box and utility pole, they said.

Sizemore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the OSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

