P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Will he testify to defend himself in public corruption case? We could find out Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “It is likely” former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will take the stand in his own defense at his public corruption trial, one of his defense attorneys said during opening statements last week.

Now, it’s not clear if that will happen.

His attorneys wouldn’t say Wednesday and Thursday could be the final day of testimony before closing arguments begin next week.

There will be no court on Friday at the judge’s request so the jury can rest and all courts are closed on Monday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 5.

If the closing arguments do begin on Tuesday morning, this case could go to the jury as soon as Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

These are the five character witnesses for Sittenfeld that could testify Thursday:

John Curp: current Interim Cincinnati City Manager, former city solicitor from 2008 to 2014. Curp is returning after his testimony Wednesday afternoon was halted after he raised concerns over attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors tried to question him under cross-examination about an email he exchanged with former Cincinnati Bengal turned developer Chinedum Ndukwe when Curp represented Ndukwe while working in the past for a private law firm. They tried to reach him Wednesday afternoon to double confirm for Curp it was OK for him to discuss their email, but that proved unsuccessful. Federal officials said attorney-client privilege had been waived. Ndukwe signed a profer agreement with the federal government in March 2018 and was paid $27,000 by the FBI in 2018 and 2019 to target government officials, resulting in indictments of Sittenfeld and his colleague on Cincinnati City Council, Jeff Pastor, in November 2020.

Former Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach, a close friend of Sittenfeld’s. Seelbach sponsored Article XIII, a charter amendment voters passed in 2018 to limit campaign contributions from limited liability companies. Now, a person can either give up to $1,100 as themselves or an LLC but not both or under multiple LLCs. Seelbach recently tweeted his support for Sittenfeld and also tweeted criticism of the charges at the time Sittenfeld was indicted: “The charges, brought by a Trump-appointed US Attorney, are incredibly weak.”

Former deputy City of Cincinnati Solicitor Luke Blocher who now works for Taft Stettinius & Hollister Downtown. When Blocher was with the city’s law department, he led divisions supporting Cincinnati’s economic development, real estate, municipal finance, land use and planning, and transportation.

Former Cincinnati Children’s Hospital CEO Michael Fisher. He is expected to talk about Sittenfeld’s proper handling of the hospital’s $600 million, 632,500-square-foot expansion in Avondale, a new, eight-story patient tower and parking garage extension. When plans for the expansion were announced in 2016, some community leaders said the African American neighborhood was getting pushed aside. The hospital agreed to spend $11.5 million in Avondale to improve community and child health. Then-Council Members Yvette Simpson and Wendell Young wanted Children’s to pay another $14 million to Avondale on top of the $11.5 million already committed in exchange for their zoning change vote. In an Aug. 8, 2017 letter to the mayor and council, Fisher rejected Simpson’s request for an additional $14 million, calling it “inappropriate.” “We have been and will continue to be a good neighbor, partner and corporate citizen,” Fisher wrote. “Cincinnati Children’s has not requested and is not receiving any city financial support on this project. The motion was not raised in any previous session, came as a complete surprise, is highly disappointing and is not acceptable.” Sittenfeld was one of the council members who passed the zone change in a 6-3 council vote in August 2017.

Clare Blankmeyer, executive director of Greenlight Cincinnati Fund. She is expected to testify about Sittenfeld helping a low-income development

Sittenfeld, 37, of East Walnut Hills, is accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Downtown in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC).

Sittenfeld faces two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official.

The indictment states Sittenfeld solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop 435 Elm Street which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with sports betting.

Sittenfeld also made it clear to the undercover agents how to donate the money, how much and what they would get in return, federal officials have said.

According to his indictment, he told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

“I’m doing this right and I also want to protect you guys,” the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying.

Sittenfeld assured undercover agents he could get votes, according to the indictment, telling them, “Look, I’m ready to shepherd the votes as soon as it gets to us at council.”

In another exchange, the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying of donations and his support: “you know, obviously nothing can be illegal like....illegally nothing can be a quid, quid pro quo. And I know that’s not what you’re saying either. But what I can say is that I’m always super pro-development and revitalization of especially our urban core.”

Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and insisted since the day he was indicted all allegations are false.

“The attempt to portray proper assistance to a project bringing jobs and growth to our city that benefits the public is a gross overreach and an injustice,” he tweeted in November 2020. “I stand strongly on my record of public service, including providing help that’s in the public interest, to anyone, whether they have ever made a political contribution to me or not.”

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proves he did not commit a quid pro quo.

They say he has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necessary,” court records show.

If Sittenfeld takes the stand, prosecutors can present rebuttal new witnesses and/or new evidence.

Prosecutors also can call witnesses of their own to discuss development projects to be fair, Judge Cole told them Wednesday.

Witnesses from the government’s witness list that can speak to that include FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding and Chris Cicchinelli, CEO of Pure Romance, one of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati. Pure Romance announced plans last year for a new headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.

It’s not clear yet if federal prosecutors plan to bring in more witnesses after Sittenfeld’s testify.

