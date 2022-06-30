Police: Deadly shooting leads to SWAT standoff in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday after a shooting that led to a SWAT situation in a West End residence.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. behind the Hook Fish and Chicken restaurant on Linn Street.

One male victim died from gunshot wounds, according to police at the scene.

The shooter ran to a residence at the intersection of Dayton and Baymiller streets and barricaded themselves in there.

A SWAT situation ensued lasting several hours.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the SWAT team took two people out of the residence. They are not arrested or detained, but they are considered suspects, police say.

No word on what led to the shooting. It’s also unclear whether police are still looking for an at-large suspect in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Police have removed two people from the residence. As of right now we do not know their connection with the scene, but we will keep you updated as we find out information. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JgsPFEIKDL — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) June 30, 2022

