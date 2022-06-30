Reporter Chancelor Winn

Chancelor Winn joined FOX19 NOW in December 2021 trading in the sandy beaches of the Gulf Coast for the Queen City.

Chancelor brings a unique perspective to his reporting having worked in economics and logistics before switching careers to journalism.

He graduated from the University of West Florida and began working as a multimedia journalist in December 2019 for WLOX in Biloxi, Mississippi.

After his first year of reporting, Chancelor was awarded T.V. Reporter of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

During his time on the Gulf Coast, Chancelor reported live during multiple hurricanes including category four Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Chancelor was born in Jacksonville, Florida and is an avid Jaguars fan. DUUUVAL!

His roots however run deep into the Louisiana culture where most of his family attended LSU. GEAUX TIGERS! In fact, a large aspect of what attracted him to Cincinnati was Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

When Chancelor is not reporting you can find him in the gym, jogging along the banks of the Ohio River, or catching a Reds, FC Cincinnati, or Bengals game!

Feel free to shoot any story ideas to him at chancelor.winn@fox19now.com

