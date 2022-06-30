Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fiery crash under investigation in Green Township

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Green Township Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.

A single car crashed into a police, resulting in a fire that fully engulfed the car with the driver still trapped inside, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

No word what caused the crash or the condition of the victim.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Milder Overnight, Hotter Thursday
Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual assault in Clinton County
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Judge denies defense request to acquit him in public corruption case