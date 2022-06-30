Fiery crash under investigation in Green Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Green Township Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.

A single car crashed into a police, resulting in a fire that fully engulfed the car with the driver still trapped inside, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

No word what caused the crash or the condition of the victim.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

