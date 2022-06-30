Contests
She Builds: Working to reshape the construction industry
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A program is working to break down barriers by building up women in the construction industry.

Lydia Burns is the Senior Manager of Allied Construction, she also helps run a program called She Builds.

During construction season, signs and orange barrels can be spotted along many highways.

What is not a familiar site during the season are women underneath the construction hats at the work sites.

“Women, especially young women, we don’t see ourselves in this industry because when you look at the industry it is men,” says Burns. “There are a lot of men in this industry. The demographics of the construction industry is 9% women, and yet, we are 50% of the population.”

Burns is working to recreate the vision through the She Builds program with workshops.

Several workshops are held each month with female students from across the Tri-State coming together to make something with their own two hands.

“It’s so cool to see a young female or even an adult female use their hands to create something and say, ‘I built that,’ because when you meet a contractor from the construction industry, and you ask them what their favorite part of their job is, it’s driving around the community saying, ‘I built that,’” explains Burns.

She Builds started in 2020 and students are not the only focus.

It also builds a network for women who are already working in the industry.

If you want to get involved, find more information here.

Breaking Through Series

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Call 513-421-1919 or send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

