Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual assault in Clinton County

Frank Sedarat is the second New Vienna police chief to come under fire in the last week.
(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Highland County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being investigated for a sexual assault allegation.

Clinton County investigators confirm Frank Sedarat, formerly chief of police in New Vienna, is currently under investigation.

Sedarat was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the allegations game to light.

It’s unclear when the alleged sexual assault occurred and for how long Sedarat has been working as a deputy in Highland County.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Berrera was unaware of the allegations against Sedarat prior to FOX19 reaching out about them Wednesday afternoon.

Berrera says he did do a background check on Sedarat before he was hired. The sheriff also says he reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about the allegations.

Sedarat was New Vienna’s police chief from January 2018-January 2021, at which point he retired. Sedarat’s resignation letter does not mention the allegations.

Last week, news surfaced that the police chief who followed Sedarat in New Vienna was fired shortly afterwards for allegedly arresting man and seizing car without a warrant. Other allegations against that former chief have since surfaced from police departments in Addyston and Mt. Healthy.

BODYCAM | Twice-fired former police officer tases man in excessive force incident

Sedarat did not respond to our comment request.

Kathi Stone, New Vienna’s mayor during Sedarat’s appointment as police chief, declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces new legislation policies following the Supreme Court ruling.
Cincinnati mayor announces new legislation following Roe v. Wade ruling
McMicken Hall will now be called Arts and Sciences Hall.
Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces
The Forest Hills school board voted Wednesday evening on a resolution that would ban critical...
Forest Hills school board notified of legal jeopardy from ‘culture of kindness’ resolution

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Milder Overnight, Hotter Thursday
Fiery crash under investigation in Green Township
Fiery crash under investigation in Green Township
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, arrive at The...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Judge denies defense request to acquit him in public corruption case