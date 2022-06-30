Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual assault in Clinton County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Highland County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being investigated for a sexual assault allegation.

Clinton County investigators confirm Frank Sedarat, formerly chief of police in New Vienna, is currently under investigation.

Sedarat was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the allegations game to light.

It’s unclear when the alleged sexual assault occurred and for how long Sedarat has been working as a deputy in Highland County.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Berrera was unaware of the allegations against Sedarat prior to FOX19 reaching out about them Wednesday afternoon.

Berrera says he did do a background check on Sedarat before he was hired. The sheriff also says he reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about the allegations.

Sedarat was New Vienna’s police chief from January 2018-January 2021, at which point he retired. Sedarat’s resignation letter does not mention the allegations.

Last week, news surfaced that the police chief who followed Sedarat in New Vienna was fired shortly afterwards for allegedly arresting man and seizing car without a warrant. Other allegations against that former chief have since surfaced from police departments in Addyston and Mt. Healthy.

Sedarat did not respond to our comment request.

Kathi Stone, New Vienna’s mayor during Sedarat’s appointment as police chief, declined to comment.

