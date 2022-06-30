Contests
Teen’s convicted murderer sentenced to 27 to life for 2019 shooting

The prosecutor described the young victim as an innocent bystander during a large fight.
Donte Thompkins, who at the time was 15, shot and killed another teen, Ka’Sean Banks, on...
Donte Thompkins, who at the time was 15, shot and killed another teen, Ka’Sean Banks, on Reading Road in North Avondale in 2019.(FOX19)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twentyseven years to life in prison is the sentence set by a judge for the man found guilty of murdering a teen in 2019.

Donte Thompkins, 17, was 15 years old at the time of the murder in 2019 in North Avondale.

In May, a jury returned a guilty verdict for the shooting that killed another 15-year-old, Ka’Sean Banks.

The shooting happened in August 2019 as a group of people were fighting in a courtyard of a Reading Road apartment complex, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Thompkins was fighting with a man named Tommy Glover, Deters says. At some point, Thompkins pulled out a gun and fired three rounds.

One of the rounds struck Banks, whom Deters describes as an innocent bystander. The 15-year-old died instantly, the prosecutor says.

Glover was also shot once but survived.

Said Deters, “I’d like to thank the work of my assistant, Brian Goodyear and the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit. This kind of senseless violence will not be tolerated. Ke’Sean should have been able to be outside of his apartment without fear of being gunned down. I can’t imagine the pain his family has experienced, but I hope they find some comfort in knowing his killer has been held accountable.”

FOX19 spoke to Banks’ family after the shooting.

“Kesean was my genius. Kesean was a wiz in school, a straight-A student,” said his grandmother, Linda Banks. “He drawed cartoon characters. I miss Kesean so much nobody will ever know. Kesean was a very loving, caring person. Everybody was crazy about Kesean because Kesean gave you knowledge.”

