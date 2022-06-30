Contests
Thousands of American flags will soon line Mariemont streets

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Independence Day is just a few days away and that means many towns are celebrating the holiday this weekend. In Mariemont, they are continuing a newer tradition this year.

The Mariemont Flag Project started in 2020 during the height of the pandemic when many traditional July 4th events were not happening.

The town showed its patriotism in a unique way that has now caught on big time.

When driving down Wooster Pike this weekend, you will notice flags lining the road as you enter Mariemont and all the way through the center of town.

In 2020, some residents never imagined the idea would bring people together the way it would.

“It’s interesting because we have both political parties here but everyone bought in,” says Tom Walsh. “You know we hear a lot of divisiveness kind of from both ends, but all of us in the middle even though we disagree we still get along.”

The Mariemont Flag Project encourages the people living in Mariemont to put flags in their yards and also in some of the public spaces.

Then you go for a walk to check out the flags and mingle with your neighbors.

All of the flags will be set up on Friday so that you can go for a walk this weekend.

There will be as many as 9,000 flags in yards, around the square, in parks, and more.

“In two weeks [in 2020] we sold 5,000 flags,” remembers Walsh, “We couldn’t believe the reaction we got. The area was covered in flags the first year. Last year, we sold more but not quite as many because people can reuse them. And last year we really focused on the public spaces.”

If you are placing your flags this week, be careful with the dry ground. The lack of rain lately has made it more difficult.

“This year the ground is like concrete so we’re using a screwdriver to actually make the hole in the ground to put the sticks in because they’ll break very easily.”

There will be a ceremony Saturday at 6 p.m. to mark the start of the flag walk.

“There’s kind of an iconic spot in the middle of Mariemont called Center Street,” explains Walsh, “We meet there, have a little presentation. We have one of our police officers play the bagpipe and we have a young lady sing the National Anthem and then we just encourage people to walk around. Kids decorate their bikes, and parents decorate their strollers and just walk around. It’s really beautiful when all of the flags are up.”

Proceeds from the flag sales also help pay for the fireworks display happening Monday in Mariemont

In addition to the fireworks, money is donated to the local first responders.

If you still need a flag, you can stop by Flaggs USA in Oakley.

