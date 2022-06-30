Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station between the Russell and California neighborhoods.

The incident happened on Monday night just before 8 p.m., according to body cam video shared by LMPD’s social media page.

Officers Noah Cole and Nick Green were at a gas station at 18th and Broadway when a man rushed inside and told police a baby wasn’t breathing.

The two officers then run out to assist the family, performing back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Emma has since been taken home, where the family told police she is happy and healthy.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim