Woman arrested after children found padlocked inside Norwood apartment, court docs say

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested after children were found padlocked inside an apartment in Norwood, according to court documents.

The court documents state a caseworker came to the home for an unannounced home visit and upon arrival the worker observed a padlock on the outside of the door and heard children inside.

“I knocked on the door and noises stopped. After knocking again, the kids asked ‘who is it?’ and I stated ‘Children’s Services,’” the caseworker said in a statement.

The caseworker then asked if the mother was home and got no response, according to court documents.

The caseworker then called their supervisor and police.

Nicole Jones, 29, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

