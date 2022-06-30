Contests
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim

The man is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn, the court records show.(Source: MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly shooting a woman nine times in Over-the-Rhine.

Jomario Gunn, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested for felonious assault following the shooting on E. 12th Street, between Sycamore and Broadway Street, according to Hamilton County court documents.

On June 26, the court documents claim Gunn shot the woman six times in her left buttock as she ran away from him.

After she fell to the ground, Gunn shot her twice in the arm and then again in her face, the court documents read. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The court documents did not indicate how or if Gunn and the victim knew each other.

Jomario Gunn, 25, of Fairfield, is being held on a $500,000 following the June 26 shooting in...
Jomario Gunn, 25, of Fairfield, is being held on a $500,000 following the June 26 shooting in Over-the-Rhine.(WXIX)

Gunn appeared in court on Thursday where the judge set his bond at $500,000.

