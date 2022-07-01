Ban on abortion at six weeks remains in place for now, Ohio Supreme Court rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The six-week abortion ban in Ohio won’t be placed on hold for the time being, according to a Supreme Court of Ohio ruling.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation and the law firm Wilmer Hale filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the Ohio Supreme Court to try and block the state’s six-week ban on abortion.

The motion was denied on Friday, which means abortions can’t be performed at around six weeks, or when fetal cardiac activity can first be detected.

The lawsuit is still active and proceedings will continue while the six week abortion ban remains in place.

The suit was filed on behalf of Pre-Term Cleveland, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, Planned Parenthood Greater Ohio, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, Toledo’s Women’s Center, and Dr. Sharon Liner, an individual abortion provider.

The plaintiffs asked the Ohio Supreme Court to order state officials not to enforce S.B. 23 and declare the ban unconstitutional.

The state’s Heartbeat Law bans abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy; after that, they’re allowed only to save a patient’s life or when their health is seriously compromised.

In 2018 The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the law.

The ruling on the 1973 Roe v. Wade case now leaves it in the hands of state governments to determine their own abortion laws

