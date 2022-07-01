Bibi’s baby watch is on: Fiona’s sister to arrive on time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is now baby watch time at the Cincinnati Zoo as the hippo team awaits the arrival of Bibi’s calf.

Following her ultrasound, the hippo time thinks Fiona’s sister will be born within the normal birth window, the zoo wrote on Facebook Friday.

That means the baby hippo could arrive 30 days before or after the estimated due date in mid-August, the zoo explained.

The Zoo Volunteer Observer team will now keep an eye on Bibi from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the video cameras inside the hippo barn.

While Fiona will be the big sister, her younger sibling might be the bigger of the two at birth.

Bibi’s latest ultrasound showed the fetus is already bigger than Fiona was when she was born, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

