Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Busy travel day expected at CVG Friday ahead of Fourth of July

CVG (file photo)
CVG (file photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) estimates this July Fourth travel week to look very similar to 2019 with travel volumes to meet or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

The busiest travel day will be Friday, July 1 with the hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. being the busiest times for departures. For arrivals, it is 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other busy days will be Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 8.

Below are some tips and updates for those traveling in the coming weeks:

  • Arrive to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid missing your flight.
  • Download your airline app and opt-in to get flight notifications.
  • Utilize CVGairport.com for parking information, security wait times and concession information. The airport’s facilities have changed a bit over the last year so you can learn more prior to leaving home.
  • Summer thunderstorms can greatly impact flight routes. Be aware of weather at your departure and arrival airports. It’s also good to review where your plane is coming from if there are weather issues in that part of the country/world.
  • If you are planning to travel this fall or winter, book as early as possible to get the best price and flight options.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
Nicole Jones was charged with child endangering.
Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs
A SWAT situation that followed from a deadly shooting in the West End Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Latest News

Video Forecast Update From First Alert Weather Center
First Alert Weather Update Friday
Under Beacons of Light, the archdiocese's 208 parishes now are part of 5760 "families of...
Catholics will see new priests in the pulpit this weekend in Archdiocese of Cincinnati
Springfield Township Firefighter Steve Hayden. Hayden was also formerly with the Colerain Fire...
Memorial, funeral services being held for Colerain firefighter
Motorcyclist dead in Colerain crash on Blue Rock Road.
Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road