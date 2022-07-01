Busy travel day expected at CVG Friday ahead of Fourth of July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) estimates this July Fourth travel week to look very similar to 2019 with travel volumes to meet or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

Today is expected to be the busiest travel day for the holiday weekend…it is PACKED here at CVG airport..I’ve never seen it like this before 👀Officials tell us they expect volumes to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels between now and 8am @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cWmGRHcyBA — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) July 1, 2022

The busiest travel day will be Friday, July 1 with the hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. being the busiest times for departures. For arrivals, it is 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other busy days will be Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 8.

Below are some tips and updates for those traveling in the coming weeks:

Arrive to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid missing your flight.

Download your airline app and opt-in to get flight notifications.

Utilize CVGairport.com for parking information, security wait times and concession information. The airport’s facilities have changed a bit over the last year so you can learn more prior to leaving home.

Summer thunderstorms can greatly impact flight routes. Be aware of weather at your departure and arrival airports. It’s also good to review where your plane is coming from if there are weather issues in that part of the country/world.

If you are planning to travel this fall or winter, book as early as possible to get the best price and flight options.

