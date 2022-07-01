Contests
Clermont County man indicted on 27 counts of rape

Dean Price Jr. faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.
Dean Price Jr.
Dean Price Jr.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Sales
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man confessed to raping a child in Clermont County while in jail on other charges, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Dean Price Jr., 44, on 27 counts of rape.

Price reached out to sheriff’s detectives while incarcerated at the Clermont County Jail on unrelated crimes, Tekulve says.

Price confessed that between June 2006-February 2007, he raped his girlfriend’s daughter, according to the prosecutor.

The girl was under the age of 10 at the time, investigators allegedly confirmed.

If convicted on all counts, Price faces life in prison.

“My office is committed to ensuring that justice is served and Price takes his last breath in prison,” Tekulve said.

