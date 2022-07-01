Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

Bowlers had their last games on a Thursday night full of nostalgia and reminiscing.
Ball return at bowling alley
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore.

Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month.

Doors shut at 11 p.m. Thursday, marking the last time a group of bowlers will grace these lanes.

Employee Mickey Heegh has worked at the bowling alley for 50 years.

“There was a dirt road out there. It was just built, and then I started bowling here in ‘61,” she said.

Heegh has done just about every job in the book.

“I’ve painted the gutter; I’ve repaired the lanes. I’ve been a mechanic,” she said.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the team who have ensured the working order of these lanes for decades.

“You walk in the door, and everyone knows your name,” Employee Todd McGill said. “I’ve heard it said a couple of times and seen people write on social media that if a bowling alley could be ‘Cheers,’ this is it.”

McGill says the family who owns the alley has done their part given back.

“They have done everything right in the community over the years,” he said. “They have taken care of so many people in the community including the high schools.”

“I hope everyone remembers all the good times they had here, and they find a good place to keep blowing,” Heegh said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The theft of these vehicle brands seems to be part of a growing social media trend happening...
Thieves appear to target certain vehicles as part of social media trend, police warn
Bodycam pt. 1 - Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water, stepping in traffic
BODYCAM: Cincinnati police arrest teens selling water in busy intersection
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim

Latest News

Beginning Friday, July 1, Indiana residents need no longer receive a permit to carry a handgun.
Gun laws: Indiana becomes permitless carry state Friday
Dean Price Jr.
Clermont County man indicted on 27 counts of rape
Right now, abortion is still legal in Indiana with limits. Surgical abortions are banned after...
Indiana special session to address abortion in July
Representatives of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU on Thursday said Kentucky’s remaining...
Kentucky’s remaining abortion providers back in business while legal battle continues