Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore.

Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month.

Doors shut at 11 p.m. Thursday, marking the last time a group of bowlers will grace these lanes.

Employee Mickey Heegh has worked at the bowling alley for 50 years.

“There was a dirt road out there. It was just built, and then I started bowling here in ‘61,” she said.

Heegh has done just about every job in the book.

“I’ve painted the gutter; I’ve repaired the lanes. I’ve been a mechanic,” she said.

It’s a bittersweet moment for the team who have ensured the working order of these lanes for decades.

“You walk in the door, and everyone knows your name,” Employee Todd McGill said. “I’ve heard it said a couple of times and seen people write on social media that if a bowling alley could be ‘Cheers,’ this is it.”

McGill says the family who owns the alley has done their part given back.

“They have done everything right in the community over the years,” he said. “They have taken care of so many people in the community including the high schools.”

“I hope everyone remembers all the good times they had here, and they find a good place to keep blowing,” Heegh said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.