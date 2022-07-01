Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has denied a request from abortion providers to freeze the newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” while a legal debate plays out in court.

At issue is the ban Ohio implemented a week ago, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court found the U.S. Constitution does not protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

Providers wanted the state Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay, arguing it was needed to protect the constitutional rights of Ohioans.

The state opposed the request, saying the Ohio Constitution doesn’t recognize the right to an abortion.

