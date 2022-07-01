Contests
Girl loses leg after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon. (Source: WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A girl suffered serious injuries and lost her leg after she was bitten by a shark at a northern Florida beach Thursday afternoon.

The girl was injured at Keaton Beach, which is about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, one of the girl’s family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off her until she was free.

The girl was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where she underwent emergency surgery to amputate her leg.

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark bit her. Officials estimate the shark was about 9 feet long, but they did not say what species of shark it was.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about the girl’s age or identity, but she is expected to survive.

