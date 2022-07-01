Gun laws: Indiana becomes permitless carry state Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WXIX) - Indiana residents will no longer need a permit to legally carry in the state beginning Friday.

House Bill 1296, signed into law on March 21, allows most residents 18 and older to carry, conceal or transport a handgun in public without a background check over and above whatever check was required to purchase the handgun in the first place.

Permits still will be available to those who want one, such as those traveling to another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.

Indiana is one of 23 states with similar laws. The list includes Ohio, whose permitless carry bill went into effect earlier this month.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Indiana’s bill into law on March 21 over uncharacteristic opposition from the head of Indiana State Police, according to an Indianapolis Star report.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter issued a statement following the bill signing, saying law enforcement will need to make changes to enforcement. It reads in part: "

“As Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296. I, like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers.

“I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.

“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit. A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states.”

Those who are currently prohibited under state or federal laws from possessing a firearm will still not be allowed to have one once the law goes into effect.

Those convicted of domestic violence, domestic battery or criminal stalking may not open carry, nor may those under a restraining order, those under felony indictments, those a court has deemed dangerous or mentally defective, those dishonorably discharged from military service or the National Guard, among a list of exclusions.

Indiana’s red flag law, also known as its “Jake Laird Law” in honor of a fallen IMPD officer, was enacted in 2005.

