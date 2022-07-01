Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Isolated storms later today, otherwise hot and sticky

Humidity sticks around along with storm chances during the holiday weekend
Hot and sticky for much of the day with storms developing in the late afternoon and evening.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice more humidity Friday and continue into the holiday weekend.

Expect a sun and cloud mix with highs reaching near 90° for many spots to end the work week on a hot note. With the heat and humidity, pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, though this will not be widespread nor will it be enough to ruin outdoor plans.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the holiday weekend as humidity sticks around. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t cancel outdoor plans because of rain chances, but have an alternate plan if showers and storms develop in your vicinity - which you can track on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. When it isn’t raining, it will be steamy outside, so take it easy, drink plenty of water and don’t forget about your pets!

Humidity and storm chances will continue next week for the first full week of July - with summer stickies not going away anytime soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim
Nicole Jones was charged with child endangering.
Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
A SWAT situation that followed from a deadly shooting in the West End Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Latest News

Tracking storms this evening that could be strong at times, though isolated at best.
Storm chances increase this evening
Video Forecast Update From First Alert Weather Center
First Alert Weather Update Friday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Humid, On & Off Storm Chances This Weekend
logo
A Muggy Start to Friday, Shower Chance PM