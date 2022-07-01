Isolated storms later today, otherwise hot and sticky

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You will notice more humidity Friday and continue into the holiday weekend.

Expect a sun and cloud mix with highs reaching near 90° for many spots to end the work week on a hot note. With the heat and humidity, pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, though this will not be widespread nor will it be enough to ruin outdoor plans.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the holiday weekend as humidity sticks around. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t cancel outdoor plans because of rain chances, but have an alternate plan if showers and storms develop in your vicinity - which you can track on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. When it isn’t raining, it will be steamy outside, so take it easy, drink plenty of water and don’t forget about your pets!

Humidity and storm chances will continue next week for the first full week of July - with summer stickies not going away anytime soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.