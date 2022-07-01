Memorial, funeral services being held for Colerain firefighter

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently.

The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced.

The visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Services will immediately follow.

After services have concluded, Springfield Township and Colerain Township Fire Departments will lead a procession to Saint James Cemetery, 6111 Cheviot Road. The approximate start of the procession will be 1:30 p.m.

Below is the procession route:

  • Spring Grove Cemetery
  • Winton Road, pausing at Station 79 - 9150 Winton Road
  • Left on Compton Road
  • Left on Pippin Road
  • Right on West Galbraith Road, pausing at Station 26 - 3360 Galbraith Road
  • Left on Cheviot Road to Saint James Cemetery

The Colerain Fire Department announced Steve Hayden’s death in a Facebook post.

“He was hired part-time with the Springfield Township Fire Department in 2015, then promoted to full-time in 2019 while continuing to serve Colerain Township,” wrote a spokesperson for Springfield Township.

“Steve grew up in Colerain and was incredibly proud to be a Colerain Firefighter,” the Facebook post said. “In addition to his shift responsibilities, he was also a valued member of our training cadre, helping to prepare future firefighters for a career in the fire service.

“Needless to say, his brothers and sisters on both departments are in shock and he leaves a huge hole to be filled.”

No official cause of death has been released.

