Military personnel get free admission to Cincinnati Zoo on Fourth of July

Country artists coming to Red White and Zoo
FREE admission on Monday, July 4, to active and retired members of the military.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel on July 4.

The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family.

Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

