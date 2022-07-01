Military personnel get free admission to Cincinnati Zoo on Fourth of July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel on July 4.

The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family.

Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

