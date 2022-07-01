Contests
Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

The motorcycle rider was ejected during the crash, police say.
Motorcyclist dead in Colerain crash on Blue Rock Road.
Motorcyclist dead in Colerain crash on Blue Rock Road.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block just outside Interstate 275.

The motorcyclist went over the center line and hit a guard rail. They were ejected during the crash.

EMS pronounced the rider deceased at the scene, police say.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld until family is informed.

No word on cause.

Colerain police are investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

