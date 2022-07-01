Contests
Police at scene of crash in Warren County

The car flipped and overturned beside the road.
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.(Hamilton Township Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash Friday evening in Hamilton Township.

It happened sometime before 6 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court, according to Hamilton Township police.

One car appears to have flipped and landed overturned in a shallow body of water off the road.

At least one person is confirmed to be injured.

No word on severity or what led to the crash.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

