Police at scene of crash in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a serious crash Friday evening in Hamilton Township.

It happened sometime before 6 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court, according to Hamilton Township police.

One car appears to have flipped and landed overturned in a shallow body of water off the road.

At least one person is confirmed to be injured.

No word on severity or what led to the crash.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Zoar Rd closed between Talon Ct and Eagle Ct for an injury crash. pic.twitter.com/5nyN17JEE8 — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) July 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.