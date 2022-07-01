Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Woman drank White Claw, cooked Hot Pocket, bathed in stranger’s Trumbull County home

Cassandra Pacheco
Cassandra Pacheco(Source: Brookfield Township police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is now facing felony burglary charges for allegedly making herself at home inside a stranger’s house in Trumbull County.

Police were called on Wednesday after a Brookfield Township resident returned home and found an unknown woman, later identified by investigators as Cassandra Pacheco, inside.

Brookfield Township police said the 59-year-old admitted to entering the home after she found an unlocked door.

Pacheco then drank part of a White Claw beverage before putting it back into the refrigerator, cooked a Hot Pocket and lasagna, and took a bubble bath in the stranger’s home, according to police.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” Brookfield Township police shared on Facebook.

It’s not known at this time why Pacheco picked the particular Brookfield Township neighborhood.

Pacheco was on the porch of the house when police arrived. She was booked at the Trumbull County Jail for burglary.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash on the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Coroner IDs woman killed Green Township crash
The victim was shot as she was trying to run away from the suspect, 25-year-old Jomario Gunn,...
Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim
Nicole Jones was charged with child endangering.
Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs
A homicide investigation is underway in Cincinnati early Thursday after a male was found shot...
Homicide investigation underway in Cincinnati shooting
A SWAT situation that followed from a deadly shooting in the West End Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Latest News

FREE admission on Monday, July 4, to active and retired members of the military.
Military personnel get free admission to Cincinnati Zoo on Fourth of July
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’
travel
Busy travel day at CVG