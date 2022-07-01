Contests
Spotty storms possible this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today you could notice an increase in the humidity with temperatures in the 90s and dewpoints in the 70s. A few storms and showers will drop the temperature briefly but it will remain humid. Tonight we will see spotty storms with lightning and heavy rains. Low 69.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it doesn’t look like a total washout on any one day. However, there will be chances for rain each day. Saturday will be less humid with the best chance for rain in the morning hours. Rain should taper off by noon.

Sunday the chance for rain is small with spotty storms at times in the afternoon. I think fireworks displays will be ok with storm chances waning at night. Independence Day will be hot and humid. There will be a chance for storms during the daytime hours but it is even smaller compared to Sunday.

Hot and humid weather continues next week.

