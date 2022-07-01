Contests
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - South Toledo residents know all about Quinn the tortoise. Well, She’s finally back home after she escaped from her backyard to wander the city traveling five miles.

Quinn is quite the shell-ebrity, as she’s called the neighborhood surrounding Durango Drive home for 10 years.

While Quinn’s been known to escape home from time to time, her most recent venture outdoors left her owner Malcolm Mann worried as she vanished for three days – her longest stretch to date.

“She was in Monclova and that’s like 5 miles away, but we think she got like in between the railroad tracks and just couldn’t get out from between the tracks, so she just kept going straight until she could find a crossing,” Mann said.

However, Mann was reunited with his beloved pet on Thursday as concerned neighbors took part in searching for Quinn.

“Malcolm was stressing quite a bit not having him here.”

Mann said he plans to better fortify his home, however, there’s only one concern.

.. more wires, more rocks, logs. I’m going to keep building it up. The trouble is if you put too much up against it, she can climb that,” Mann said.

Can Miss Quinn stay put? We shell see.

