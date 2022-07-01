Contests
Citation: Eight shot, at least one officer dead in Floyd Co. shooting

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
By Evan Hatter, Buddy Forbes and Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/01/2022: The arrest citation from Kentucky State Police said eight people were shot in the Allen community Thursday night.

The Pike County Detention Center’s website identified the suspected shooter as Lance Storz, 49, from Allen.

The citation stated the shooting happened at a home on Main Street in Allen.

Police said Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple police officers.

Among those shot, we are told, two police officers died at the scene. A police dog was killed during the incident. We have reached out to KSP to determine if that is the second killing of an officer.

Five other police officers and the emergency management director were also shot.

Storz faces multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer and two additional counts of attempted murder. He is also charged with assaulting a service animal.

Jail records show Kentucky State Police took him into custody. Storz was booked into the jail just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Storz is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday on the charges listed above.

Early Friday morning, Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted a response to the shooting and the ongoing investigation.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday and posted on Facebook early Friday morning that the shooting resulted in at least one death, but no more information has been released.

Sheriff Hunt also confirmed with us that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when the incident started earlier in the evening. The suspect opened fire when officers responded, Hunt added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

“Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call for an officer assist for a shots-fired complaint,” said Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police. “They responded out here. That situation turned into an active shooter.”

Investigators are still working the case and said details are limited.

“It’s a very dynamic scene,” he said. “A lot of stuff to cipher through and go through before we had more information.”

KSP’s Critical Incident Response team, along with Post 13 personnel are leading the investigation as of now.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement Thursday night:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London responded to the scene.

