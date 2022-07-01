West End victim seemed distraught prior to his death, friend says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of Thursday’s West End shooting victim are still trying to process the news that one of their friends is dead.

Walter Metz Jr., 67, died from gunshot wounds Thursday behind the Hook Fish and Chicken restaurant on Linn Street, according to Cincinnati Police.

A close friend of Metz says he spoke with the 67-year-old shortly before he was killed, adding that he seemed distraught.

“He said, ‘them boys on me, man,’” Don Collins recalled. “I said, ‘Papa, you my big brother, talk to me.’ He said, ‘you know how I been.’”

Collins said that was the last time they spoke and he never learned what was bothering Metz.

Another friend of the victim said he is still in disbelief.

“He was like a big brother to me as far as being a smart guy and being a family man,” another friend, Clarence Johnson, explained. “He was a good family man. That’s what I do know about him.”

Metz was found shot, lying on the ground Thursday by a woman who did not want to be identified.

She said she was walking past the Hook Fish and Chicken when she heard four gunshots.

“I said, ‘I’m going to go check,’ and I walk to the edge of the alley and I seen a body laying there,” the woman recalled. “I walked up to it, in the process of calling 911, I was going to do CPR because I know CPR, and I realized that wasn’t going to work. He was already gone.”

She says she saw someone running from the area, sparking nearly a six-hour stand-off on Dayton and Baymiller streets.

Eventually, 36-year-old Darnell Nelson was arrested for murder, Cincinnati police announced late Thursday.

Bond was set at $1 million for Nelson.

