Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.(Action News 5)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law.

It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.

“I think people have a right to be proud of their hair and who they are, and now this bill is going to protect them so that they can’t be fired because of it,” said State Senator Raumesh Akbari.

State Senator Rameush Akbari sponsored Senate Bill 136. For her, passing this legislation is a long time coming. Memphis stylist Leteesha Smith couldn’t agree more.

“You should not be judged or discriminated against by how you wear your hair,” Smith said. “Everyone’s hair defines them, whether it’s highlights, dreads, braided hair, it doesn’t matter. Your hair basically describes your personality.”

Smith has been a stylist for 15 years. She says she’s had clients afraid to wear a protective hairstyle out of concern it may cause them to miss out on job opportunities.

“The majority of women who are employed, particularly black women, have felt that they’ve had some sort of adverse reaction against them because of their hair, so it’s very important,” Akbari said.

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.

Both Akbari and Smith believe it’ll make an impact on women and men across the country.

The CROWN Act does not apply to public safety employees if a protective style would prevent them from performing essential parts of their job.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash

Latest News

To ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck, Giving Assistant collected five...
5 tips for finding the best prices while shopping online
Cincinnati police responded to the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night...
Man fatally shot in Westwood
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in your yard.
UC biology survey finds invasive plants taking over Tri-State forests
Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Massie Township Fire Department wants to...
New Ohio law allows people to legally set off fireworks: How to stay safe