Frisch’s mobile roller rink returns for Fourth of July Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An outdoor mobile roller rink is open for the Fourth of July Weekend in Downtown Cincinnati.

Frisch’s invites people to “skate into the holiday weekend” at Frisch’s Roller Rink at Court Street Plaza.

Dates and times the rink is open:

Saturday, July 2: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, July 4: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The price of admission is $2, and outdoor roller skates are available to rent for $5. Guests can also bring their own skates, according to 3CDC. Cash payments only.

No reservations are required.

This is the second time Frisch’s roller rink has hosted a roller weekend in Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.