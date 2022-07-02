Holiday Weekend Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it doesn’t look like a total washout on any one day. However, there will be chances for rain each day. Saturday will be less humid with the best chance for rain in the morning hours. Rain should taper off by noon.

Sunday the chance for rain is small with spotty storms at times in the afternoon. I think fireworks displays will be ok with storm chances waning at night. Independence Day will be hot and humid. There will be a chance for storms during the daytime hours but it is even smaller compared to Sunday.

Hot and humid weather continues next week.

