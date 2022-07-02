Contests
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

An investigation was conducted by a Kentucky State Trooper
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky State Police correctional officer was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol while working on Friday.

Amos Jeffery, 42, of Louisville, was charged with public intoxication and misconduct after a Kentucky State Police Trooper was dispatched to conduct an investigation, according to KSP.

KSP received a phone call from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange shortly after 11:45 p.m. on July 1. The caller reported that an employee was suspected of being under the influence during their shift.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation determined that an on-duty correction officer arrived to the State Reformatory under the influence of alcohol. The Trooper later identified the officer was Jeffery.

Jeffery was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a public place and Official Misconduct in the second degree, KSP said. He was transported to Oldham County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Post five.

