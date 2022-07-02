Lincoln man paints flag on grass for Fourth of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.

Stan Roberts lives in south Lincoln. He painted a built-to-scale American flag in his lawn. It measures 45 feet by 25 feet. This is the third year Roberts has painted this flag. He preps the grass at least three weeks before he paints it.

To add texture to the flag, the red, white and blue are all mowed at different lengths. He uses the same spray paint that is used to mark fields for sporting events.

Roberts finished the flag last Sunday and said he’s grateful to celebrate in his own way.

”I’ve always been into Fourth of July,” Roberts said. “I actually drove here from another state five years ago today. It’s my anniversary of being here, and in the state I came from, you can’t do anything, you just get to watch somebody else do it.”

Roberts said his neighborhood is pretty tight knit, and they enjoy spending time together. That’s why he’s able to paint this big flag in not just his backyard, but the common ground.

Roberts said a lot of law enforcement live in the area, so this year he painted a thin blue line as well. Normally the flag is mowed off by the fall if heavy rain doesn’t get to it first.

