Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lincoln man paints flag on grass for Fourth of July

One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.
One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln man is taking his love for America and turning it into art.

Stan Roberts lives in south Lincoln. He painted a built-to-scale American flag in his lawn. It measures 45 feet by 25 feet. This is the third year Roberts has painted this flag. He preps the grass at least three weeks before he paints it.

To add texture to the flag, the red, white and blue are all mowed at different lengths. He uses the same spray paint that is used to mark fields for sporting events.

Roberts finished the flag last Sunday and said he’s grateful to celebrate in his own way.

”I’ve always been into Fourth of July,” Roberts said. “I actually drove here from another state five years ago today. It’s my anniversary of being here, and in the state I came from, you can’t do anything, you just get to watch somebody else do it.”

Roberts said his neighborhood is pretty tight knit, and they enjoy spending time together. That’s why he’s able to paint this big flag in not just his backyard, but the common ground.

Roberts said a lot of law enforcement live in the area, so this year he painted a thin blue line as well. Normally the flag is mowed off by the fall if heavy rain doesn’t get to it first.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Motorcyclist dead in Colerain crash on Blue Rock Road.
Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Drivers are told to take alternative routes.
Section of I-75 SB closed due to crash
The mobile roller rink returns to Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July Weekend.
Frisch’s mobile roller rink returns for Fourth of July Weekend
Christopher Hennig pleaded guilty to the use of an electronic communications system to induce a...
NKY man sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple child porn charges