Local hemp store helps anxious dogs

Toledo Hemp Center is offering free CBD liquid packets for pets.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourth of July festivities are commencing, and fireworks are starting to boom – but the holiday may not be so fun for everyone.

Some pets get anxious or scared when fireworks are being set off.

Toledo Hemp Center is offering free CBD liquid packets in hopes of making dogs and cats a little less anxious.

“It’s estimated at about 45% of dogs do suffer from some sort of firework phobia,” said Kevin Spitler, the Toledo Hemp Center Owner.

The edible liquid packets are for cats and dogs, and the hemp center has already given out over 150. “CBD is known for a lot of its benefits including anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety. It’s naturally extracted from the hemp plant. It doesn’t supply any intoxication like its brother/sister THC,” said Spitler. Kevin recommends giving the CBD to your dog or cat 30 minutes to an hour before you think the fireworks will start.

Giving your pet CBD is easy, you can just put directly into your pet’s mouth or serve it on some food and let them eat it. Another dog owner said these packets will be useful for his small rescue dog.

“She’s very skittish. The slightest little movements of me or someone is the house she’s freaking out running so coming here and seeing they have CBD for dogs, it’s great.” Said Anthony Bronaugh.

Pet Med has also suggested other soothing remedies for your pet that might have firework anxiety.

They suggest taking your dog on a long walk before sunset, using a dog anxiety vest, muffle the outside noise with white noise or just comfort them.

