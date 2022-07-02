Contests
Mainly dry weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and few storms will continue to move through the Tri-State overnight. Rain could be heavy at times with some lightning but we do not expect severe storms. It will be muggy until the weak boundary moves south around 10am. Low 69.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it doesn’t look like a total washout on any one day. However, there will be chances for rain each day. Saturday will be less humid with the best chance for rain in the morning hours. Rain should taper off by noon.

Sunday the chance for rain is small with spotty storms at times in the afternoon. I think fireworks displays will be ok with storm chances waning at night. Independence Day will be hot and humid. There will be a chance for storms during the daytime hours but it is even smaller compared to Sunday.

Hot and humid weather continues next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

