Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY man sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple child porn charges

They connected through a dating app called “Gaper”
Christopher Hennig pleaded guilty to the use of an electronic communications system to induce a...
Christopher Hennig pleaded guilty to the use of an electronic communications system to induce a minor to commit a sexual offense, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.(Commonwealth's Attorney Office)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after using a dating app where he obtained child pornography.

Christopher Henning, 50, of Covington, pleaded guilty on June 1 to using an electronic communications system to induce a minor to perform sexual acts, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Henning met a 14-year-old girl from New York City through the dating app, “Gaper,” an app that allows adults with significant age gaps to connect, Sanders explained.

In March 2021, Covington Police Detective Austin Ross began investigating a report of child enticement involving the 14-year-old from New York City.

In the six months preceding the investigation, Ross discovered Henning and the victim communicating over various messaging platforms, Sanders added.

Over the course of the conversations, Henning sent the victim nude photos and videos.

Detective Ross also found an email from Henning sending the minor a Visa gift card. Henning proceeded to ask the child for videos of her, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The mother of the 14-year-old found out about the interaction later on and reported the incident.

Henning was charged with Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor and with multiple counts of child pornography. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on June 28, Sanders announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
Motorcyclist dead in Colerain crash on Blue Rock Road.
Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

Latest News

The mobile roller rink returns to Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July Weekend.
Frisch’s mobile roller rink returns for Fourth of July Weekend
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Hundreds of people marched from the Hamilton County Courthouse to the Federal Courthouse for...
Protesters, city leaders attend ‘Ban Off Our Bodies’ abortion rights march in downtown Cincinnati