NKY man sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple child porn charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after using a dating app where he obtained child pornography.

Christopher Henning, 50, of Covington, pleaded guilty on June 1 to using an electronic communications system to induce a minor to perform sexual acts, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Henning met a 14-year-old girl from New York City through the dating app, “Gaper,” an app that allows adults with significant age gaps to connect, Sanders explained.

In March 2021, Covington Police Detective Austin Ross began investigating a report of child enticement involving the 14-year-old from New York City.

In the six months preceding the investigation, Ross discovered Henning and the victim communicating over various messaging platforms, Sanders added.

Over the course of the conversations, Henning sent the victim nude photos and videos.

Detective Ross also found an email from Henning sending the minor a Visa gift card. Henning proceeded to ask the child for videos of her, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The mother of the 14-year-old found out about the interaction later on and reported the incident.

Henning was charged with Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor and with multiple counts of child pornography. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on June 28, Sanders announced.

