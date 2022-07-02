Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members and first responders lined the highway Saturday to honor the third police officer killed in the Allen shooting.

Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday due to his injuries, according to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Chaffins was a K-9 handler with the department. (WSAZ with permission)

Chaffins was a three-year law enforcement veteran. He worked with the Prestonsburg Police Department since 2019.

Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement on Saturday:

“This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave officers and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I ask the commonwealth to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured. “

Officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page Friday night in honor of Officer Chaffins:

You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier. The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life - saving another. We will shine your light to Paisley and the world so long as we breathe. Rest yourself, we have the watch.

There is a growing memorial outside Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse honoring the three officers and K-9 who died.

A memorial grows outside Prestonsburg's City Hall honoring two fallen officers. (WSAZ)

A memorial sits outside the Floyd County Courthouse honoring Deputy William Petry and K-9 Officer Drago. (WSAZ)

