Section of I-75 SB closed due to crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - South-bound I-75 lanes are closed at Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue due to a crash, according to ODOT Cincinnati.

Drivers are told to take alternative routes.

The cause of the crash and how many vehicles are involved are unknown at this time.

ODOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last.

