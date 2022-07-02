Section of I-75 SB closed due to crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - South-bound I-75 lanes are closed at Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue due to a crash, according to ODOT Cincinnati.
Drivers are told to take alternative routes.
The cause of the crash and how many vehicles are involved are unknown at this time.
ODOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last.
