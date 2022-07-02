Section of I-75 SB closed due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - South-bound I-75 lanes are closed at Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue due to a crash, according to ODOT Cincinnati.

I-75 South remains CLOSED at Paddock Rd/Seymour Ave (MM: 9.5), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. pic.twitter.com/zLY5b2ftoR — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 2, 2022

Drivers are told to take alternative routes.

The cause of the crash and how many vehicles are involved are unknown at this time.

ODOT did not say how long the closure is expected to last.

